Monday's Weather: Scattered showers off & on through the day. Afternoon highs near 70

Good Monday morning, East Texas! Grab that umbrella and keep it handy today. Scattered showers will be likely off and on through the day, especially morning and midday. Most showers will be light to moderate rainfall with a few heavier showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm or two. Nothing severe is expected - just some good, soaking rainfall. The clouds and rain will keep temperatures cooler today. Most of the day will be spent in the 60s with high temperatures struggling to reach 70 degrees. Another cold front is on the way tomorrow, which means more rain in the forecast. However, with cooler temperatures and an atmosphere without much energy, severe weather chances are very low. Expect the rain to let up late Tuesday evening with some sunshine returning midweek. Temperatures will warm quickly once the clouds and rain are gone so enjoy the cool down while you can. High temperatures are back in the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week and into the weekend.

