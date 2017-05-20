TJC baseball takes District C tournament advances to World Series

After taking down Eastfield on Friday, the Tyler Junior College Apache baseball team was just one win away from headed to the NJCAA DIII World Series in Greeneville, Tennessee.

In the District C Tournament Championship, the Apaches went head to head with Belhaven. TJC easily jumped up to a 4-0 lead in the top of the third inning. From there they went on to score another four runs to gain the 8-0 lead.

Belhaven started to hack away at the lead later on, but by then it was to late. The Apaches went on the defeat Belhaven 12-6, advancing to next week's World Series.

TJC is the three-time reigning National Champions and will compete for a fourth consecutive championship.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.