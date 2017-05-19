Patriots take first game of NCAA DIII Championship Tyler Super Regional

UT Tyler Athletics Release

Cheyenne Thompson hit a grand slam and Alaina Kissinger threw a complete game to lead UT Tyler to a 9-1 win over East Texas Baptist in five innings in the first game of NCAA Division III Championship Tyler Super Regional at Suddenlink Field.

The Patriots (43-4) are now one win away from winning their sixth regional championship in program history and advancing to defend last year’s national championship, while ETBU (38-10) will look to stave off elimination and force an if-necessary game. The series continues at 1 p.m. on Saturday with the Patriots owning a 4-1 record over the Tigers this season.

Kissinger took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and finished the game with the Tigers managing just one run on two hits against the senior who improves to 24-2 on the season. Kissinger struck out only one, but got 11 flyouts in a 74-pitch performance with her offense producing nine runs on 13 hits in the five-inning game.

Thompson led the Patriots by going 2-for-3 with a grand slam to give the Patriots a 9-0 lead and cap an eight-run third inning. Thompson now has eight home runs and leads the Patriots with 51 RBI, including a team-best 13 multi-RBI performances. Mel Hinojosa went 2-for-3 with two RBI in the game, starting with a single in the first inning to right field to score leadoff hitter Kaylee Prather who had an infield single to start the day. Hinojosa would add her second RBI of the game in the third, while Hannah Moore, Prather and Bianca Van Vlerah also had RBI in the inning.

Andrea Gonzales was 2-for-2 in the game with two singles, while Whitney Romero was 2-for-3 and Prather 1-for-2. Prather is now leading the nation with 83 hits this season and is hitting .506 with 38 stolen bases.

Rocki Tello (14-6) took the loss for the Tigers after surrendering nine earned runs with two strikeouts and two walks. ETBU’s Katy Hill broke up the no-hitter in the fifth with a double before Lindsey Vasquez drove in the only run of the game for the Tigers with a single before Kissinger closed the game out with two infield flyouts.