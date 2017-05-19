UT Tyler baseball falls to Concordia in West Regional

UT Tyler Athletics Release

The UT Tyler baseball team had its season end with a 5-2 loss against Concordia in the NCAA Division III West Regional on Friday at Irwin Field.

The Patriots (39-9) matched the single-season wins record, but exits the tournament after losses to Rhodes College and the Tornados who scored four of their five runs in the second inning on five hits.

Cason Adams (8-1) took the loss for the Patriots after surrendering five earned runs on nine hits. He would strike out two in seven innings with only two walks.

UT Tyler scored its first run of the game in the fourth inning with an RBI groundout by Daniel Williams and then made it 4-2 with a run in the seventh on a two-out home run by Trenton Buchhorn. The Patriots were limited to three hits by CTX starter Matthew Brown (8-2) who struck out two over 7 1/3 innings. Matthew Williams earned the save for the Tornado with 1 2/3 innings of work.

Gunnar Quick, Blake Wilson and Buchhorn had the three hits for the Patriots, with Quick having a fourth-inning single.

UT Tyler won its sixth American Southwest Conference Championship this season and advanced to the seventh regional in program history. Concordia advances with the scenarios to unfold with results.