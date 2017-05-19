Grilled Chicken Fruit & Feta Salad by Chef Ben Carter with Buttermilk's

This salad from Chef Ben Carter of Buttermilk's is a wonderful compliment to a hot summer day. Its blend of dried fruit, fresh fruit, and feta cheese make it a great summer favorite. Make it with this light, refreshing dressing. It's a great compliment to any salad with feta cheese. It also makes a great marinade for chicken or pork.

White Balsamic Basil Dressing

Ingredients:

¼ cup Olive oil

1tbsp

1 tbsp.

Splash

½ tsp

1 tbsp.1/8

cup

1 tsp

Orange juice

Lemon juice

Lime juice

Salt

Honey

Fresh chopped basil

White wine vinegar

Combine all ingredients, shake well and refrigerate an hour before serving

Grilled Chicken Fruit and Feta Salad

Ingredients:

4

4 cups

1 cup

¼ cup

¼ cup

¼ cup

1 oz

1oz

Grilled Chicken breast

Spring mix

Mandarin Oranges

Feta cheese crumbles

Cranberries, Dried

Pecans

Shredded carrots

Shredded purple cabbage

Directions:

Build your salad with the Spring mix, add all other ingredients and slice chicken breast. Add

chicken breast to the top of each salad and drizzle with White Balsamic Dressing.

