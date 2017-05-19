Grilled Chicken Fruit & Feta Salad by Chef Ben Carter with Butte - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Grilled Chicken Fruit & Feta Salad by Chef Ben Carter with Buttermilk's

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: KLTV Source: KLTV
CANTON, TX (KLTV) -

This salad from Chef Ben Carter of Buttermilk's is a wonderful compliment to a hot summer day. Its blend of dried fruit, fresh fruit, and feta cheese make it a great summer favorite. Make it with this light, refreshing dressing. It's a great compliment to any salad with feta cheese. It also makes a great marinade for chicken or pork.

White Balsamic Basil Dressing

Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup Olive oil
  • 1tbsp
  • 1 tbsp.
  • Splash
  • ½ tsp
  • 1 tbsp.1/8
  • cup
  • 1 tsp
  • Orange juice
  • Lemon juice
  • Lime juice
  • Salt
  • Honey
  • Fresh chopped basil
  • White wine vinegar

Combine all ingredients, shake well and refrigerate an hour before serving

Grilled Chicken Fruit and Feta Salad

Ingredients:

  • 4
  • 4 cups
  • 1 cup
  • ¼ cup
  • ¼ cup
  • ¼ cup
  • 1 oz
  • 1oz
  • Grilled Chicken breast
  • Spring mix
  • Mandarin Oranges
  • Feta cheese crumbles
  • Cranberries, Dried
  • Pecans
  • Shredded carrots
  • Shredded purple cabbage

Directions:

Build your salad with the Spring mix, add all other ingredients and slice chicken breast. Add
chicken breast to the top of each salad and drizzle with White Balsamic Dressing.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly