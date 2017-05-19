Friday's Weather: Showers possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Light rain has already touched the surface of a few East Texas towns overnight. There is a small chance for showers and storms to develop today. Temperatures are starting out quite warm, and expect the afternoon to be even warmer. Winds will filter in from the south at 10-15 mph.

A cold front will glide through East Texas this weekend, bringing with it unsettled weather. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Saturday. Rain could be heavy, and the main concerns include damaging winds and small hail. At this time tornado and flash flooding risks remain low.

Sunday will also include rain chances, but the beginning of the next work week give a slight break in the rain, but is short lived as another front approaches.

