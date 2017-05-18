Thursday's Weather: Cloudy with possible showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Grab the umbrellas and keep them close by for the next few days because rain chances will be in our forecast for the rest of the work week and during weekend.



Our day begins with thick cloud cover over East Texas. Scattered rain is expected to begin this morning. There is a 30% shot for rain all day. Today's peak temperature will make it to the mid 80s, and highs will continue to be in the 80s for the next 7 days.

Expect a similar forecast for Friday, but a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Saturday.

Rain chances are at 60% for Saturday. The biggest threat with these storms are strong winds and large hail. Risks for tornadoes or flooding remain low at this time.

The beginning of the next work week offers a small break from the rain, but rain chances will return.

