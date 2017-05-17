Pony Up: Jeff Traylor speaks to East Texas high school coaches at clinic in Tyler

Gilmer native and SMU Assistant Head Coach Jeff Traylor, has been making the rounds in East Texas heavily recruiting the region these past months. However, his recent stop in Tyler was to talk not to high school athletes, but to their coaches.

"It's my favorite time coming back to East Texas. Being around the pine trees, being back around the lakes and seeing coaches. I enjoy it," said Mustangs Coach Jeff Traylor.

Since Coach Traylor joined up with Mustang's Head Coach and Edgewood native Chad Morris, in February, the chances of an East Texas athlete playing at this FBS Division I university has doubled. Just take a look at their 100 man roster, only 14 athletes do not hail from the Lone Star state.

"Our roster was not very full of Texas players when he (Coach Morris) got there, we have slowly but surely got that flipped around. I don't think we are 100 percent Texas just yet, but since he has been there he has signed 100 percent Texas kids. That's where it started and he won a little bit his first year, a little bit he's second year, and now it's time to win some more his third year." said Coach Traylor.

"It's awesome. Coach Morris has done a great job at SMU so far. What he has been doing is recruiting East Texas a lot and the state of Texas. He is trying to keep our kids at home. You got to respect that and got to love that especially if you are a high school coach. Then you got a guy like Jeff Traylor that's on his staff. I've known Jeff for quite a while and know what a quality guy and coach he is. It's a good feeling to know if you send your kids to SMU they are going to be taking care of," said Joe Drennon, Hallsville Head Football Coach.

Recruiting the best talent Texas and of course Beast Texas has to offer, Coach Traylor truly believes that the Mustangs are close their first winning record since 2012.

"We're close, we got a lot of our players coming back. We are excited about a lot of kids, but Courtland Sutton our big receiver that had a first or second round draft rating came back. That was probably our biggest recruit. We've come close, but it's time to get things done," said Coach Traylor.

SMU will open up their season against Stephen F. Austin on September 2, in Dallas.

