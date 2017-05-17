Sports WebXtra: Boxing set for The Star in Frisco

According to Golden Boy Promotions, junior welterweights Pablo Cesar Cano and Fidel Maldonado Jr. will square off in a 10-round fight on June 17 at the Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star in Frisco.

The outdoor fight, which will be the first boxing event to take place at the training facility of the Dallas Cowboys, will headline a "Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN" card.

