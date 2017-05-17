Sports WebXtra: Dallas will stay at No.9 in NBA Draft Lottery

The Dallas Mavericks have not used a NBA Draft Lottery pick since 2000. That will change in 2017.

After receiving the No. 9 overall pick for this year's NBA Draft, the Mavericks will opt to use their pick on a young player as opposed to previous years where they have traded for a veteran player. This confirms that Mavs owner mark Cuban and the rest of the organization have fully committed to producing a young team for Dallas to develop.

Only three players are over the age of 30, JJ Barea (32), Devin Harris (34), and Dirk Nowitzki (38). Everyone else on the 15 man roster are under younger, eight of those players are 25 years old or younger.

