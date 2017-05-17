Sports WebXtra: Chris Davis in home run groove

Longview native and Baltimore Orioles' first baseman Chris Davis has recently found a home-run groove.

In 2015 and 2016, Davis went long for a total of 85 homers. He is on pace to hit another 38 this season, with eight already accounted for in the 2017 season. Tuesday night against the Detroit Tigers, Davis hit two in extra innings to help the Orioles bring home the 13-11 victory. Bringing his total to four home-runs over the last seven days.

Davis and company will face off against Detroit again tonight at 6:10 p.m. (central time) at the Tigers Comerica Park.

