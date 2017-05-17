First Alert Weather Day For Saturday, Saturday night

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Saturday and Saturday as we continue to see good chances for strong to severe thunderstorms across East Texas. Chances are near 60% for these storms. As we get a bit closer, we will know more on the severe weather threats that could be present. At this time, strong wind and large hail appear to be the greatest risks. Flash Flooding and isolated Tornadoes appear to be on the lower end of the scale, not out of the picture, but on the lower end at this time. A cold front should move through East Texas on Sunday morning which will be the trigger for these storms. The air, out ahead of this cold front, will be fairly warm and very humid. As the front moves through, rain should continue during the day on Sunday, but most of it should be in the form of showers, and maybe an isolated thundershower or two.

At this moment, but I think it will change during the day on Thursday, The Storm Prediction Center has lessened the threat over the Eastern Sections of East Texas. Again, I think that will change tomorrow. We will update you all on the latest from them and from us.

Stay tuned for further updates.