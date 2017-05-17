Gift of Love: Haylee

She's been in foster care since she was two years old and now at 15, Haylee hopes she will find her forever family. We met up at Pottery Cafe where Haylee picked a fun trinket box to decorate.



This 9th grader has a good head on her shoulders and already has a plan for her future. She wants to go to UT Tyler and major in business and culinary arts so that she can one day open up her own bakery. But that's not all.



"I want to be a foster mom," Haylee said, "I feel like I can relate to people because of what I've been through and be able to understand."



Haylee is a very sweet, intelligent, and fun teenager who loves to be the center of attention. Like many girls her age, Haylee loves to shop, talk on the phone, and hang out with her friends.



"I like to draw, read, pretty much write. I like to play volleyball," Haylee said.



Haylee also enjoys participating in arts and craft projects and watching Disney movies.



"I kinda want to go to Disney World," Haylee said.



Haylee says she's never been to the happiest place on earth and hopes her new family with take her there.



And speaking of her family, "I like the country more, a mom and a dad and siblings," Haylee said.



She would also like to keep in touch with her two older brothers that have aged out of the system.

Haylee is looking for a family she can call her own, who will be there for her and with her through all of life's turns. A family that can show Haylee the Gift of Love.

