Wednesday's Weather: An isolated shower or storm possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, warm and breezy. High near 84.

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! Mild again this morning, but windy! South winds are gusting to 25-30 mph this morning. A line of showers and thunderstorms is moving through the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex this morning and if it holds together, some of those storms could reach East Texas. However, the line is showing signs of weakening and we aren't expecting much. This is all along a cold front that is losing energy and will be washing out before reaching our area.

Most of the afternoon looks mostly cloudy with just a slight chance for a sprinkle here and there. It'll still be warm today with highs in the mid 80s and breezy with south winds gusting to 30 mph. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until this evening.

More clouds and still warm tomorrow but a better chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially by tomorrow afternoon. Severe weather can't completely be ruled out with these storms, but most of the stronger activity looks to stay to our west.

The unsettled weather pattern continues into Friday with a slight chance for an isolated storm or two.

Then, our next cold front arrives late Saturday. It's a very slow-moving front, so rain looks to begin midday Saturday and last into Sunday afternoon. A First Alert Weather Day for Saturday afternoon and evening with a few strong to severe storms possible late in the day. Rain clears out late Sunday with sunshine returning briefly on Monday.

