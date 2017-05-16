Longview High School retires Redskins player Trent Williams' jersey

An East Texas football standout turned NFL player was honored Tuesday during a jersey retirement ceremony.

The event, held at the Longview High School stadium, celebrated former Lobo, Trent Williams. In 2010, Williams was a first-round draft pick for the Washington Redskins and the No. 4 overall pick.

Williams' accomplishments and character were heralded during the event and his framed jersey, No. 71, was displayed.

Williams is known for his accomplishments on and off the field.

The NFL website describes Williams as an intense run blocker who "does a good job of playing over his feet on run blocks."

In addition to his prowess on the field, Williams is also known for his philanthropy in the community.

Williams puts on a free camp at Lobo Stadium in the summers and has donated tennis shoes to Longview Independent School District campuses for students in need.

