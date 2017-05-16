Sports WebXtra: Gomez out for Rangers

The Texas Rangers had a solid weekend against the Oakland Athletics and have moved up in the Al West standings.

However, they lost a key player in center fielder Carlos Gomez. Gomez underwent an MRI Monday, a day after the outfielder got hurt in a 6-4 victory over Oakland.

With a reported right hamstring strain, Gomez will be out four to six weeks and has been placed on the 10-day disabled list.

Rangers have called up Jared Hoying from their Triple-A team in Round Rock.

