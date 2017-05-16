Sports WebXtra: TJC Softball plays first game in 2017 NJCAA National Tournament Wednesday

TJC Athletics Release

The Apaches enter the 2017 NJCAA Div. I Softball Championship as the #8 Seed and will take on Howard College as the #9 Seed during the first round of play at 5:30pm CST on Wednesday. The tournament is May 17-20 at the Canyon Complex in St. George, Utah.

Click here for the Tournament Website

Click here for the Tournament Schedule & Results

Click here for the Tournament Bracket

Click here for Tournament Central on NJCAA.org

Click here to watch the Apaches through Game 26 of the tournament through the TJCApacheAthletics YouTube Channel

Click here to watch Games 27-21 on NJCAA TV