Tuesday's Weather: Mix of clouds & sun. Warm & breezy with a high near 86

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! Another mild start, but this time with more clouds to start the day. A mix of clouds and sun through the afternoon with warm and breezy conditions. High temperatures will reach the mid-80s and south winds will gust to 15-20 mph at times. Even more clouds for midweek with slight chances for rain on Wednesday. A cold front approaches East Texas Wednesday afternoon but washes out before making it through the region. This will leave just enough instability for a shower or two Wednesday afternoon and a few showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. At least a slight chance for rain Friday, but the most likely chances in the forecast come with another cold front that arrives during the day Saturday. This time the front will move through East Texas but will do so very slowly. That means scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible off and on all day Saturday and into the first half of the day Sunday. After today, we won't see much sunshine until early next week. Enjoy it while you can!

