Monday's Weather: Mostly sunny & warm. Afternoon highs near 87

Good Monday morning, East Texas! Another mild start to the day with temperatures in the 60s this morning. This afternoon looks mostly sunny and warm with highs reaching the mid to even upper 80s in some places. More of the same for tomorrow, with a little more of a southerly breeze. Cloud cover begins to increase midweek with slight chances for rain Wednesday. Those chances for rain will increase Thursday and Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming likely by late Friday into early Saturday when another cold front moves through. Rain is possible for Saturday, clearing out late and becoming partly cloudy Sunday. Temperatures will be a little cooler behind the front with highs in the upper 70s for the weekend.

