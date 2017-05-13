Police identify man arrested in Whitehouse high-speed chase

Whitehouse police have identified the man who led several departments on a chase Friday night.

According to the Whitehouse Police Department, Marlin Welch, 63 from Brownsboro, was charged with evading arrest/ detention with a vehicle.

Friday evening, a chase was initiated by police in Whitehouse when a speeding vehicle did obey a traffic stop.

Police said the vehicle turned on Hwy 135 and headed to Jacksonville. Jacksonville police put down spike strips but the suspect managed to avoid directly hitting them.



The vehicle finally pulled over and was taken into police custody in Jacksonville on James Street and Hwy 69. No injuries or damage to any vehicle was reported, according to police.



Assisting Whitehouse Police Department were Smith County Constables, Texas Dept. of Public Safety troopers, Jacksonville Police, and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Welch is currently in the Smith County Jail on a $3,000 bond.

