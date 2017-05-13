UT Tyler rolls to 9-0 win in NCAA opener

UT Tyler Athletics Release

Alaina Kissinger threw a one-hit shutout and Whitney Romero had three hits and drove in three runs to lead No. 4-ranked UT Tyler to a 9-0 win over La Verne in the first game of the NCAA Division III Tyler Regional on Friday at Suddenlink Field.

The Patriots (40-4) will now play Texas Lutheran at 2 p.m. on Saturday with the remaining scenarios to depend on results.

Kissinger (23-2) rolled through the Leopard (31-13) lineup throughout the game and didn’t surrender her first hit until two outs in the fifth inning. The senior from Telephone struck out only one as her defense made 14 flyouts and three groundouts in the game that last only six innings due to the run-rule.

Romero, who had only two plate appearances all season entering the game, would go 3-for-4 as the designated player batting ninth in the lineup. She would produce a two-run double in a four-run fourth inning for the Patriots and then an RBI single in a four-run sixth inning. Kaylee Prather, Cheyenne Thompson, Andrea Gonzales and Hannah Moore each had two hits for the Patriots who finished the game with 13 hits.

Thompson gave the Patriots a 1-0 lead in the first inning with a single following a leadoff single by Prather who stole second base to get into scoring position. No runs scored in the second or third inning before Moore hit an RBI triple in the fourth. Gonzales would add another RBI single in the inning along with Prather who hit an opposite field RBI double down the line.