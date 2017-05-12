Friday's Weather: Partly cloudy & breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. NW winds gusting to 20 mph

Good Friday morning, East Texas! A few sprinkles are possible this morning, but most of the rain has moved out of East Texas. Expect partially clearing skies behind the cold front and breezy northwesterly winds. Temperatures today will be slightly cooler, with afternoon highs only reaching the mid to upper 70s. Clear skies tonight mean temperatures will drop into the upper 50s by early Saturday. Less wind and more sunshine for the weekend. High temperatures Saturday afternoon will reach the lower 80s. A beautiful Mother's Day forecast with lots of sunshine, light southerly winds and high temperatures in the mid-80s. Warm and sunny to start next week, but more clouds by Tuesday and Wednesday with slight chances for rain working their way back into the forecast by midweek.

