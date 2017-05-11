Restaurant Reports: 1 establishment gets serious violations unde - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurant Reports: 1 establishment gets serious violations under inspection

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(KLTV) -

One East Texas restaurant got the most serious violations in the latest inspection period.


Fazoli's in Whitehouse, at 304 east Main street.
No soap or paper towels at a hand-sink.
Coolers were not maintained at proper temperatures.
Accumulation of greasy buildup was found on coolers and ice machine.
An expired food facility permit was posted.

 
Total demerits: 15
 
Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly