TJC Women's Tennis takes home National Championship

TUSCON, Ariz. – The 2017 NJCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championship went down to the final day as Tyler (TX) scored 46 points to win its 18th national championship in program history at Reffkin Tennis Center in Tucson, Arizona. The Apache’s just nudged by ASA Miami (FL) who tallied 44 points in the tournament.

Three Tyler freshman tallied single championships, as Jasmine Asghar, Kalani Soli and Yuna Ito each earned a singles title.

ASA Miami’s (FL) Dugleisy Linarez and Ghita Nassik captured single championships.

Bianca Vitale of Broward (FL) won flight four to garner Broward’s lone single’s title

Lisa Khamassi and Sarah Wardenburg of ASA Miami took home a doubles title after winning flight three.

St. Petersburg’s (FL) Kokoro Chishaki and Anita Detlava reeled in a doubles championship in dramatic fashion after dropping the first set and winning the next two stanzas 6-4 and 6-2 to win flight one.

Tyler also brought in a doubles championship, as Soli and Montana Moore won in straight sets, 6-2; 6-2.

