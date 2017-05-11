Sports WebXtra: TJC Softball prepares for national tournament

TJC Athletics Release

The TJC Apache Ladies are headed back to the national softball tournament.

Tyler Junior College defeated Blinn College, 6-1, on Tuesday in Lufkin to earn one of Region XIV's bids to the NJCAA Division I Softball Tournament in St. George, Utah.

With their backs against the wall after dropping their opening game in the Region XIV Tournament, the Apache Ladies reeled off four straight wins, culminating in the victory over Blinn to secure one of two national bids the region receives.

After falling to Galveston College, 4-2, on Saturday, TJC scored wins over Kilgore College (13-3) on Sunday, Bossier Parish (2-1) and Angelina (5-4) on Monday and finally over Blinn. A loss in any of those games would have eliminated the Apache Ladies from the tournament.Later in the day, TJC fell to San Jacinto in the regional championship 8-2. Both San Jac (41-19) and TJC (50-17) will represent Region XIV at the tournament, scheduled for May 17-20.