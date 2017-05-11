SBA offers disaster assistance to businesses, residents affected by tornadoes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Texas businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and tornadoes that occurred April 29, 2017, U.S. Small Business Administration’s Administrator Linda McMahon announced today. SBA acted under its own authority to declare a disaster in response to a request SBA received from Gov. Greg Abbott on May 10, 2017. The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Henderson, Hunt, Kaufman, Rains, Smith, Wood and Van Zandt counties “SBA is strongly committed to providing Texas with the most effective and customer-focused response possible, and we will be there to provide access to federal disaster loans to help finance recovery for businesses and residents affected by the disaster,” said McMahon. “Getting our businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.” “Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster,” said SBA’s Dallas/Ft. Worth District Director Herbert Austin. “Beginning Monday, May 15, SBA representatives will be on hand at the following Disaster Loan Outreach Centers to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each individual complete their application,” Austin continued. The centers will be open on the days and times indicated below. No appointment is necessary.



RAINS COUNTY

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

County Commissioner’s Office

110 E. North St.

Emory, TX 75440

Opens 1 p.m. Monday, May 15

Mondays – Fridays 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Closes 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25



VAN ZANDT COUNTY

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Texas Farm Bureau Insurance

281 E. State Highway 243

Canton, TX 75103

Opens 1 p.m. Monday, May 15

Mondays – Fridays 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Open until further notice



Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. SBA can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.



For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size, SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage.



Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.



Interest rates can be as low as 3.215 percent for businesses, 2.5 percent for private nonprofit organizations and 1.938 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.



Applicants may apply online using SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.



Disaster loan information and application forms are also available from SBA’s Customer Service Center by calling (800) 659-2955 or emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call (800) 877-8339. For more disaster assistance information or to download applications, visit https://www.sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.



The filing deadline to return applications for property damage is July 10, 2017. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Feb. 12, 2018. Related: Texas governor asks SBA for disaster assistance for Van Zandt County