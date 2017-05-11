Sports WebXtra: UT Tyler Patriots softball and baseball prepare for big weekend

UT Tyler Athletics Release

The UT Tyler softball team will host a three-team NCAA Division III regional tournament this weekend with Texas Lutheran and La Verne coming in to play at Suddenlink Field.

The Patriots (39-4) are the top seed in the West Region and earned the at-large bid and hosting rights to their 10th straight regional tournament. TLU (37-4) won the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference and enters the NCAA tournament on a 37-game winning streak, while La Verne (31-12) won the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title to punch its ticket to Tyler.

The Patriots are the defending NCAA DIII National Champion and will play La Verne at 1 p.m. on Friday in the first game of the tournament, while TLU and Lavern will play at 4 p.m. on Friday. UT Tyler will then play TLU at 2 p.m. on Saturday before the bracket gets determined by results from the first three games.

The No. 3-ranked UT Tyler Patriots and East Texas Baptist Tigers are set to play in the American Southwest Conference Baseball Gold Bracket Championship on Friday and Saturday at Irwin Field with the winner earning an automatic bid to next week’s NCAA Division III West Regional which will be hosted in Tyler.

The Patriots have won back-to-back ASC Championships and are looking for their sixth title in program history. The Tigers (30-13) have not won an ASC title in their program history and are also making their finals debut. UT Tyler won the regular-season series 2-1 over ETBU in Marshall and are currently 23-3 in games played on its home field this season. The series begins at 7 p.m. on Friday before a 2 p.m. game on Saturday. An if-necessary game would follow if the teams split the first two games.

