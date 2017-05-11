First Alert Weather Day for Thursday night

Showers and thunderstorms should increase in number and intensity as the day moves along. Strong to severe storms are likely to peak in intensity late this afternoon or early this evening. We should continue to see isolated strong to severe storms through the evening and night time hours as well, but the strongest should be late afternoon/early evening. The Storm Predication Center keeps much of East Texas under the SLIGHT RISK for severe weather this afternoon/evening and night. They did NOT increase our risk for storms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch will likely be issued by 3 PM this afternoon for much of our area.

Large hail and very gusty thunderstorm winds remain the greatest risks with these storms. Some areas of heavy rainfall are certainly possible, but flash flooding should remain fairly low as far as risks are concerned. Chances for isolated tornadoes remain very, very low at this time.

As we progress through the night, a cold front should move through during the early morning hours on Friday morning. Scattered showers could persist throughout the morning on Friday, but once we get into the afternoon hours, most of the rain should have ended.

