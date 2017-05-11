Thursday's Weather: First Alert Weather Day. Mostly cloudy & warm. Likely chance for storms by late afternoon. Highs near 80

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! Another very mild start to the day. Maybe even a few sprinkles or light showers this morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, warm and breezy at times this afternoon. High temperatures will reach near 80 degrees. It is a First Alert Weather Day. Showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and could pop up anywhere in East Texas. As the cold front approaches later this evening, another line of storms will develop just along the front and move through overnight. Rain should end by early Friday morning. Breezy and cooler Friday afternoon with gradually clearing skies. Mostly sunny and warm this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look nice with high temperatures in the lower to mid-80s. Mostly sunny to start next week with cloud cover gradually increasing and another chance for rain by midweek.

