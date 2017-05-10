Name: William Jake Coker

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 190

Crime: Violation of protective order

Tyler police are after William Jake Coker on a misdemeanor charge of violation of a protective order.

They tell us that Coker has violent tendencies, and has been arrested before.

If you've seen him, email us at crimefighters@kltv.com, or call (903) 531-1000.