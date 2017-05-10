Sports WebXtra: High School Baseball pitch count may be leading to more one game playoffs

The newly established UIL pitch count rule may have started to effect teams already in just the second round of the playoffs. More one game series are happening in the Area Championship, as pitchers have to stretch 110 pitches throughout a three game series.
Full schedule below.
CLASS 5A
Region II
Hallsville vs. Frisco Centennial
(Best-of-three series)
At Mike Carter Field, Tyler
- Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday (May 12)
- Game 2: 3 p.m. Saturday (May 13)
- Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Sulphur Springs vs. Frisco Wakeland
(Best-of-three series)
- Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Thursday (May 11), Sulphur Springs HS
- Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday (May 12), Wakeland HS
- Game 3: 1 p.m. Saturday (May 13), TBD, if necessary
Region III
Whitehouse vs. Brenham
- One-game playoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday (May 12), Madisonville HS
CLASS 4A
Region II
Gilmer vs. Paris
(Best-of-three series)
- Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 11), Hughes Springs HS
- Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday (May 12), Northeast Texas CC, Mount Pleasant
- Game 3: noon Saturday (May 13), Northeast Texas CC, Mount Pleasant, if necessary
Kilgore vs. Mabank
(Best-of-three series)
At Jacksonville HS
- Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 11)
- Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday (May 13)
- Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Pleasant Grove vs. Spring Hill
(Best-of-three series)
- Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Thursday (May 11), Pleasant Grove HS
- Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday (May 12), Spring Hill HS
- Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Canton vs. Bullard
- One-game playoff: 7:30 p.m. Thursday (May 11), Mike Carter Field, Tyler
Region III
Athens vs. Salado
- One-game playoff: 6 p.m. Thursday (May 11), Sam Houston State University, Huntsville
CLASS 3A
Region II
Edgewood vs. Pottsboro
(Best-of-three series)
At Plano East HS
- Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Thursday (May 11)
- Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday (May 12)
- Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
New Diana vs. Cooper
- One-game playoff: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 11), Van HS
Ore City vs. Hooks
(Best-of-three series)
- Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday (May 11), Northeast Texas CC, Mount Pleasant
- Game 2: 4:30 p.m. Friday (May 12),Marshall HS
- Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Eustace vs. Farmersville
- One-game playoff: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 11), Copeland Field, Mesquite
Mineola vs. Gunter
(Best-of-three series)
At Paris Chisum HS
- Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Thursday (May 11)
- Game 2: noon Saturday (May 13)
- Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Hughes Springs vs. Troup
(Best-of-three series)
At Longview HS
- Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 11)
- Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday (May 12)
- Game 3: noon Saturday (May 13), if necessary
Winnsboro vs. Beckville
(Best-of-three series)
At Pine Tree HS, Longview
- Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 11)
- Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday (May 12)
- Game 3: 1 p.m. Saturday (May 13), if necessary
Region III
Pollok Central vs. Kountze
(Best-of-three series)
At Gary HS
- Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday (May 12)
- Game 2: noon Saturday (May 13)
- Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Woodville vs. Kirbyville
- One-game playoff: 7 p.m. Friday (May 12), Jasper HS
Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. Hitchcock
(Best-of-three series)
- Game 1: 4 p.m. Friday (May 12), Jasper HS
- Game 2: 5 p.m. Saturday (May 13), Crosby HS
- Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Newton vs. Danbury
(Best-of-three series)
At Port Arthur Memorial HS
- Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 11)
- Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday (May 12)
- Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
CLASS 2A
Region III
Overton vs. Linden-Kildare
(Best-of-three series)
At Harleton HS
- Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday (May 12)
- Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday (May 13)
- Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
West Sabine vs. Centerville
(Best-of-three series)
At Morris Frank Park, Lufkin
- Game 1: 4:30 p.m. Friday (May 12)
- Game 2: 4 p.m. Saturday (May 13)
- Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Woden vs. Alto
(Best-of-three series)
At Nacogdoches HS
- Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 11)
- Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday (May 12)
- Game 3: 1 p.m. Saturday (May 13), if necessary
Union Grove vs. Detroit
(Best-of-three series)
At Lindale ISD Complex
- Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 11)
- Game 2: 4:30 p.m. Friday (May 12)
- Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Carlisle vs. Simms Bowie
(Best-of-three series)
At White Oak HS
- Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Thursday (May 11)
- Game 2: 6:30 p.m. Friday (May 12)
- Game 3: 6 p.m. Saturday (May 13), if necessary
Groveton vs. Joaquin
- One-game playoff: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 11), Jasper HS
Shelbyville vs. Lovelady
(Best-of-three series)
At Morris Frank Park, Lufkin
- Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Thursday (May 11)
- Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday (May 12)
- Game 3: 1 p.m. Saturday (May 13), if necessary
CLASS A
Region III
Union Hill vs. Sulphur Bluff
(Best-of-three series)
At Mount Vernon HS
- Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (May 10)
- Game 2: 3 p.m. Saturday (May 13)
- Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Yantis vs. Trinidad
(Best-of-three series)
At Kemp HS
- Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 11)
- Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday (May 12)
- Game 3: 1 p.m. Saturday (May 13), if necessary
Slocum vs. Burkeville
(Best-of-three series)
At Huntington HS
- Game 1: 5 p.m. Thursday (May 11)
- Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday (May 12)
- Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
