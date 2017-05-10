Sports WebXtra: High School Baseball pitch count may be leading to more one game playoffs

Sports WebXtra: High School Baseball pitch count may be leading - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

The newly established UIL pitch count rule may have started to effect teams already in just the second round of the playoffs. More one game series are happening in the Area Championship, as pitchers have to stretch 110 pitches throughout a three game series. 

Full schedule below. 

CLASS 5A

Region II

Hallsville vs. Frisco Centennial

(Best-of-three series)
At Mike Carter Field, Tyler
  • Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday (May 12)
  • Game 2: 3 p.m. Saturday (May 13)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

Sulphur Springs vs. Frisco Wakeland

(Best-of-three series)
  • Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Thursday (May 11), Sulphur Springs HS
  • Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday (May 12), Wakeland HS
  • Game 3: 1 p.m. Saturday (May 13), TBD, if necessary

Region III

Whitehouse vs. Brenham

  • One-game playoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday (May 12), Madisonville HS

CLASS 4A

Region II

Gilmer vs. Paris

(Best-of-three series)
  • Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 11), Hughes Springs HS
  • Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday (May 12), Northeast Texas CC, Mount Pleasant
  • Game 3: noon Saturday (May 13), Northeast Texas CC, Mount Pleasant, if necessary

Kilgore vs. Mabank

(Best-of-three series)
At Jacksonville HS
  • Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 11)
  • Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday (May 13)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

Pleasant Grove vs. Spring Hill

(Best-of-three series)
  • Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Thursday (May 11), Pleasant Grove HS
  • Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday (May 12), Spring Hill HS
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

Canton vs. Bullard

  • One-game playoff: 7:30 p.m. Thursday (May 11), Mike Carter Field, Tyler

Region III

Athens vs. Salado

  • One-game playoff: 6 p.m. Thursday (May 11), Sam Houston State University, Huntsville

CLASS 3A

Region II

Edgewood vs. Pottsboro

(Best-of-three series)
At Plano East HS
  • Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Thursday (May 11)
  • Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday (May 12)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

New Diana vs. Cooper

  • One-game playoff: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 11), Van HS

Ore City vs. Hooks

(Best-of-three series)
  • Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday (May 11), Northeast Texas CC, Mount Pleasant
  • Game 2: 4:30 p.m. Friday (May 12),Marshall HS
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

Eustace vs. Farmersville

  • One-game playoff: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 11), Copeland Field, Mesquite

Mineola vs. Gunter

(Best-of-three series)
At Paris Chisum HS
  • Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Thursday (May 11)
  • Game 2: noon Saturday (May 13)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

Hughes Springs vs. Troup

(Best-of-three series)
At Longview HS
  • Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 11)
  • Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday (May 12)
  • Game 3: noon Saturday (May 13), if necessary

Winnsboro vs. Beckville

(Best-of-three series)

At Pine Tree HS, Longview

  • Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 11)
  • Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday (May 12)
  • Game 3: 1 p.m. Saturday (May 13), if necessary

Region III

Pollok Central vs. Kountze

(Best-of-three series)
At Gary HS
  • Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday (May 12)
  • Game 2: noon Saturday (May 13)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

Woodville vs. Kirbyville

  • One-game playoff: 7 p.m. Friday (May 12), Jasper HS

Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. Hitchcock

(Best-of-three series)
  • Game 1: 4 p.m. Friday (May 12), Jasper HS
  • Game 2: 5 p.m. Saturday (May 13), Crosby HS
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

Newton vs. Danbury

(Best-of-three series)
At Port Arthur Memorial HS
  • Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 11)
  • Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday (May 12)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

CLASS 2A

Region III

Overton vs. Linden-Kildare

(Best-of-three series)
At Harleton HS
  • Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday (May 12)
  • Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday (May 13)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

West Sabine vs. Centerville

(Best-of-three series)
At Morris Frank Park, Lufkin
  • Game 1: 4:30 p.m. Friday (May 12)
  • Game 2: 4 p.m. Saturday (May 13)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

Woden vs. Alto

(Best-of-three series)
At Nacogdoches HS
  • Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 11)
  • Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday (May 12)
  • Game 3: 1 p.m. Saturday (May 13), if necessary

Union Grove vs. Detroit

(Best-of-three series)
At Lindale ISD Complex
  • Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 11)
  • Game 2: 4:30 p.m. Friday (May 12)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

Carlisle vs. Simms Bowie

(Best-of-three series)
At White Oak HS
  • Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Thursday (May 11)
  • Game 2: 6:30 p.m. Friday (May 12)
  • Game 3: 6 p.m. Saturday (May 13), if necessary

Groveton vs. Joaquin

  • One-game playoff: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 11), Jasper HS

Shelbyville vs. Lovelady

(Best-of-three series)
At Morris Frank Park, Lufkin
  • Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Thursday (May 11)
  • Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday (May 12)
  • Game 3: 1 p.m. Saturday (May 13), if necessary

CLASS A

Region III

Union Hill vs. Sulphur Bluff

(Best-of-three series)
At Mount Vernon HS
  • Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (May 10)
  • Game 2: 3 p.m. Saturday (May 13)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

Yantis vs. Trinidad

(Best-of-three series)
At Kemp HS
  • Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 11)
  • Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday (May 12)
  • Game 3: 1 p.m. Saturday (May 13), if necessary

Slocum vs. Burkeville

(Best-of-three series)
At Huntington HS
  • Game 1: 5 p.m. Thursday (May 11)
  • Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday (May 12)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary


