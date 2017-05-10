First Alert Weather Day for Thursday evening through Thursday night

More and more moisture continues to filter into East Texas today and will continue to do so throughout the day on Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center continues to keep a good portion of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK for strong to severe storms to move through our area on Thursday, into Thursday night. This means that there is a 15% chance for significant strong to severe storms within this area. The set up remains the same as well. A trough of low pressure/dry line is expected to begin moving through during the afternoon hours, then a cold front late on Thursday night/very early on Friday morning. Storms are expected to form along the dry line during the late afternoon hours, and then again along the front on Thursday night. Once the front moves through, the threat for severe weather will end.

The Greatest Risks remain strong, thunderstorms winds near 60 mph or so, as well as a few pockets of large hail. The tornado and flash flooding risks remains low. Average rainfall totals still appear to be in the .25" to .75" range with a few areas above 1" and even a few areas, in the stronger storms, nearing 2".

This does not appear to be a severe weather outbreak situation, more of an isolated area or two that forms later in the day could have some of the stronger storms associated with them.

More to come as we get closer to the event. Please stay tuned...