Wednesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy at times. High temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s.

Another mild start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. Mostly cloudy today with south winds gusting to 15 mph at times. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s by afternoon. A very slight chance of a sprinkle or two today, but most places will remain dry.



Overnight, temperatures only drop into the mid to upper 60s.



Thursday is another First Alert Weather Day. Showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of an advancing cold front during the late afternoon and evening. Some storms could become strong to severe with the main threats being high wind and possibly some large hail. Thunderstorms will continue overnight into very early Friday morning.



Rain will end as the cold front moves through Friday morning. Breezy, cooler conditions are expected for Friday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds clear out late Friday, but just in time for a beautiful weekend. Lots of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs back in the lower to mid 80s.



