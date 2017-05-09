First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon through evening

Showers and isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are still possible here in East Texas on Thursday, especially during the afternoon and into the overnight hours.

A cold front will move through the East Texas area late on Thursday, or very, very early on Friday Morning (pre-dawn).

We now know that the Storm Predication Center has placed the northern two-thirds of East Texas under a Slight Risk for strong to severe storms on Thursday, through Thursday night. Showers and storms may form ahead of the cold front along a trough of low pressure/dry line during the late morning, into the afternoon hours. Then, as the front moves through during the afternoon and into the nighttime hours, strong to severe storms will be likely once again. As soon as the front moves through, shortly after midnight on Friday morning, the chances for storms will end.

Greatest Risks remain strong/gusty thunderstorm winds and now a risk for some pockets of large hail are in the mix. At this time, the risks for tornadoes and/or flash flooding are quite low.

More details coming as we get closer to Thursday.

