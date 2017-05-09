Strawberry-lemonade Dream Cake by Mama Steph

This is a pretty and delicious cake that's deceptively easy to make! It's so refreshing that it's perfect all spring and summer long, from Mother's Day to Memorial Day to July 4 to Labor Day!

Strawberry- Lemonade Dream Cake

One boxed white cake mix, prepared according to package directions in 9x13" pan

3 ounce box of strawberry jello

1/2 cup lemonade

8 ounce jar of lemon curd

one cup water

1/2 cup lemonade

Large can of Reddi-Whip or 2 cups homemade whipped cream

1 pint of fresh strawberries, washed, stemmed and hulled, then sliced



Method:



1. Bake the cake according to the directions on the box; when done, remove from oven and allow to cool 15 minutes.

2. While cake is cooling, mix together one cup of boiling water and the jello mix, whisking for two minutes until completely dissolved.

3. Add the lemonade to the jello mixture, whisking in well.

4. When 15 minutes have passed, poke holes in the cake with a small skewer or a fork. Pour the jello mixture evenly over the cake.

5. Put the lemon curd into a microwave safe bowl, and place in microwave for 30 seconds to soften it. Stir it well, and then spread it evenly over the cake with a spatula.

6. Refrigerate the cake for three hours or overnight.

7. After it has chilled and you're ready to serve, spread the cake with a layer of whipped cream, homemade or large can of Reddi-Whip.

8. Use the sliced strawberries to decorate the top of the cake.

Enjoy!

