Tuesday's Weather: Partly cloudy & warm. Highs in the mid 80s this afternoon

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! Another mild start with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s. A few more clouds today and a little bit more humid than yesterday. Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the mid-80s. Just like yesterday, we'll see a light southerly breeze. Even more clouds tomorrow but still warm. Mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s for Wednesday afternoon. A very slight chance for a sprinkle or two late Wednesday, but better chances for rain are in the forecast for Thursday. Thursday will be a First Alert Weather Day. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop by Thursday afternoon along an advancing cold front. Some storms could become strong to severe. Strong, damaging winds will be the main threat with these storms. Rain will end by early Friday morning, with gradually clearing skies and cooler temperatures behind the cold front. High temperatures Friday afternoon will only reach the mid to upper 70s with breezy northwest winds gusting to 15-20 mph. Clearing out completely for the weekend with high temperatures warming back into the 80s for both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

