First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon, night

Over the next few days, the southerly wind will pump lots of moisture/humidity into East Texas. A cold front is expected to pass into and through East Texas late Thursday evening which may produce some strong to severe thunderstorms in our area.

At this time, the Storm Predication Center is forecasting an area of storms to move through East Texas late on Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. The only thing that is being mentioned at this time, is a strong wind event with the passage of these storms. The cold front is expected to pass through East Texas late Thursday evening and will continue to slowly move through into the night. Out ahead of the front, a dry line could make its way through our area as well, so isolated storms may occur during the afternoon along this line, as well as along the frontal boundary later in the night.

As always, we will continue to monitor this potential for strong to severe storms in East Texas. If anything changes, we will be the first to let you know.