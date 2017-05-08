Monday's Weather: Sunny & warm with light winds. Highs in the mid 80s

Good Monday morning, East Texas! A very mild start to the day with most places starting out in the 60s. Light winds and lots of sunshine through the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid-80s today. Cloud cover begins to gradually increase through the middle of the week. Overnight lows stay in the lower to mid-60s and afternoon high temperatures stay in the mid-80s. Partly cloudy Tuesday and becoming mostly cloudy Wednesday afternoon. Chances for rain return to the forecast by Thursday ahead of the next cold front. Breezy, mostly cloudy and warm Thursday with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially late in the day. The cold front arrives Friday morning, with rain ending early. Breezy on Friday, but not much cooler. The weekend looks mostly sunny and warm with highs back in the lower to mid-80s.

