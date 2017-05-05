UT Tyler Baseball opens ASC tournament with win

UT TYLER ATHLETICS RELEASE

Ryan Cheatham allowed only one run in seven innings and Graham Welch hit a two-run home run to lead the No. 3-ranked UT Tyler baseball team to a 6-1 win over Louisiana College on Friday in the Patriots’ opening game of the American Southwest Conference Championship – Blue Bracket at Irwin Field.

The Patriots (34-6) will play Concordia at 3 p.m. on Saturday after Mary Hardin-Baylor and the Wildcats (19-21) play at 11 a.m. to start the day. The loser of the game between UT Tyler and Concordia will play an elimination game at 7 p.m. against the UMHB-LC winner, while the winner between the Patriots and Tornados advance to Sunday’s championship final.

Cheatham (9-0) was dominant throughout the game and finished with three strikeouts and allowed only three hits. Miles Thomas would record his first save of the season after throwing two innings and allowing only two hits.

The Patriots finished the game with 13 hits with Tim Hunter, Gunnar Quick, Welch and Alex Bishop each having two hits. Welch was 2-for-5 with a single and home run, while Quick and Jared Pauley each drove in runs.

The Patriots broke a scoreless game in the fourth when Josh Burns hits a one-out single to left field to score Alex Bishop who had led off the inning with a double down the right field line. Welch would give the Patriots a 3-0 lead in the fifth with a two-run homer to left-center field for his third home run of the season. UT Tyler added another in the seventh with Ben Romines hitting an RBI single to score Gunnar Quick who had singled to center to start the inning.

The Patriots improved to 20-2 on their home field going into Saturday.