One injured after motorcycle, vehicle crash

One person was injured in a motorcycle wreck Friday in Longview.

Shortly after 4 p.m., police responded to a wreck involving a motorcyclist and Noble Security van at the intersection of Highway 80 and Enterprise Road.

Police say the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Highway 80 and was trying to cross an intersection, then the van turned in front of the cyclist and they were broadsided.

According to police, the motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet and he suffered a severe head injury. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

