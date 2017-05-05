Polling locations in Tyler

From Dawn Parnell, the Executive Director of Communications:

The voting location at Broadway Church of Christ, 100 Cumberland Rd, is unavailable for the May 6 election. Smith County election officials notified Tyler ISD administration at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 4, that a miscommunication occurred between election officials and the church and therefore the location is unavailable.

On Election Day, Smith County voters may vote at ANY location listed below:

Bell Elementary School 1409 Hankerson Street Tyler, 75701

New Harmony Baptist Church 10251 FM 724 Tyler, 75704

Rose Heights Church of God 2120 Old Omen Road Tyler, 75701

Old Tyler Airport 150 Airport Drive Tyler, 75704

St. Louis Baptist Church 4000 Frankston Hwy. Tyler, 75702

Boulter Middle School 2926 Garden Valley Road Tyler, 75702

Glass Recreation Center 501 W. 32nd Street Tyler, 75702

Heritage Building 1900 W. Bellwood Road Tyler, 75702

Crossbrand Cowboy Church 11915 FM 2015 Tyler, 75708

Noonday Community Center 16662 CR 196 Tyler, 75703

First Baptist Church Gresham 16844 CR 165 Tyler, 75703

1st Church of the Nazarene 3700 Old Bullard Road Tyler, 75703

Shiloh Road Church of Christ 1801 Shiloh Road Tyler, 75703

Jones/Boshears Elementary 3450 Chandler Hwy Tyler, 75702

Austin Elementary School 1105 W. Franklin Tyler, 75702

Bethel Bible Church 17121 Hwy 69 S Tyler, 75703

Three Lakes Middle School 2445 Three Lakes Pkwy Tyler, 75703

Flint Baptist Church 11131 FM 2968 Flint, 75762

H.R. Hubbard “The Hub” – Smith

County Elections Office 304 E. Ferguson Street Tyler, 75702

Whitehouse Municipal Court 311 E. Main Street Whitehouse, 75791

CHISD Jackson Elementary 16406 FM 2767 Tyler, 75705

CHISD High School 13172 State Hwy 64 East Tyler, 75707

