Friday's Weather: Sunny & nice. Light northerly breeze with highs in the upper 70s

Good Friday morning, East Texas! Another chilly start, but not near as windy as yesterday. Temperatures starting out in the 50s and a few 40s this morning with fair skies. This afternoon looks beautiful. Expect sunny skies and northwesterly winds will be breezy at times, but not as windy as yesterday. High temperatures today will reach the upper 70s. Sunny skies continue for the weekend with light winds turning out of the south. Morning lows still cool and crisp in the 50s, but afternoon high temperatures will warm into the lower to mid-80s both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. More sunshine to start the next work week with temperatures in the mid-80s each afternoon. The next storm system holds off until the end of next week with chances for rain returning by Thursday.

