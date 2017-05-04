PHOTOS: East Texans on death row

A former death row inmate from East Texas has lost an appeal.

In April, Kimberly Cargill, 50, lost an appeal in the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. Cargill was sentenced to death for the murder of her developmentally disabled baby sitter, Cherry Walker, 39, in 2012.

According to the Associated Press, the court rejected Cargill's claims that her trial lawyers were deficient for not presenting evidence Walker died from an epilepsy-related seizure instead of homicide.

Cargill is not the only inmate from East Texas on death row, dozens of others are awaiting execution.

Those cases include:

James Calvert: On Oct. 31, 2012, Calvert shot his ex-wife inside of her home in Tyler, TX, resulting in her death. His four-year-old son was at the home during the incident and was kidnapped by the subject. Calvert was found in Ouachita, LA and arrested.

Robert Leslie Roberson III: On January 31, 2002, in Palestine, Texas, Roberson took his 2-year-old daughter to Palestine Regional Medical Center, claiming she had fallen out of bed. She had suffered severe head trauma. She died from her injuries the next day. According to TDCJ records, Roberson was in the course of committing or attempting to commit aggravated sexual assault on the victim.

Cortne Robinson: During the night of Sept. 20, 2009, in Marshall, Robinson burglarized the residence of an elderly couple, both 82 years old. The man was shot with a .357 revolver resulting in his death, TDCJ records show.

Blaine Keith Milam: On Dec. 2, 2008, in Henderson, Milam struck a 13-month-old child in the head an unknown amount of times, resulting in her death.

Demontrell Miller: According to the TDCJ, Miller caused the death of a 2-year-old boy by either striking with his hand, kicking with his foot or striking him with an unknown hard object.

Randall Mays: On May 17, 2007, Mays was involved in the shooting of two law enforcement officers, causing the death of both of the victims.

Clifton Williams: On July 9, 2005, in Smith County, Williams entered the home of a 93-year-old woman, stabbed, beat and strangled her, and burned her body. Williams then stole her purse and car and fled the scene.

Tracy Beatty: On July 25, 2003, in Smith County, Beatty strangled his mother, who was 62 years old, placed her in the bathtub for two days and then buried her in a shallow grave in their backyard.

Daniel Acker: On March 12, 2000, Acker kidnapped a 32-year-old woman. He then murdered her by strangulation and blunt force trauma, according to the TDCJ website. The victim's body was found alongside a county road.

Troy Clark: Clark was convicted in the May 1, 1998 drowning death of a 20-year-old woman. Clark and a co-defendant took the victim to their residence, where they drowned her in the bathtub. They then took the victim to a remote area where they dumped the body. The victim was found five months later in a ditch by Tyler Police Department officers.

Allen Bridgers: On May 25, 1997, Bridgers murdered a 53-year-old woman. He took a .38-caliber revolver and fatally shot her in the throat, then stole her 1985 Lincoln Town car, which he later left at a bus terminal in Dallas. Then he took a bus to Florida. He was arrested in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on May 28, 1997.

Billy Joe Wardlow: Wardlow was convicted in the robbery and murder of 82-year-old Carl Cole, of Cason. He and co-defendant walked into Cole’s home with the intent of robbing him. Wardlow shot Cole once in the head with a .45 pistol, wrapped his body in a bedspread and placed it in a bedroom closet. Wardlow and Fulfer stole Cole’s 1993 pickup truck and drove it to Madison, Nebraska where they sold it. They were arrested the next day in Madison, South Dakota in a car they had traded for the truck.

David Lewis: Lewis was convicted in the shooting death of Myrtle Ruby in Lufkin. Ruby was shot with a .22-caliber rifle after confronting Lewis, who had broken into her home.

Harvey Earvin: Earvin was convicted in the December 1976 robbery and slaying of Ertis Brock, 75, a Lufkin service station attendant. Court records indicate that Earvin, wearing an Afro-type wig and cosmetic mustache, and his 15-year-old girlfriend went to the rear of the filling station on Raguet Street to rob Brock of the cash he had collected during the day. Earvin, armed with a 20-gauge shotgun, told Brock to stop upon seeing him carrying cash bags to his car and then shot the attendant in the chest when he reached into his back pocket. Earvin told police he thought Brock was reaching for a gun. Earvin ran from the scene, dropping his gun and leaving the cash bags behind. Earvin later laughed and joked about the murder to his friends and cellmates. Source: Smith County Judicial Records

