Better East Texas: Seek opportunities to serve tornado victims

The recent tornado disasters in Canton, Emory, Fruitvale and numerous other communities caused us all to pause, and reminded us that we are at the mercy of the weather.



I am thankful for our weather team, led by Mark Scirto, for the challenging job of not only forecasting the storms, but also for having the strength to have to experience these disasters in real time. Radar now has the capability of showing debris in the air from destroyed buildings. That weighs on the team, because they know wind speed and they know the destructive power of tornadoes, and they know lives are impacted.



As the rebuild begins we are calling on East Texans again to step up and help. Whether you can give money or items, look for ways to help our neighbors rebuild their lives. While they may never be 100 percent the same, we can help them along that journey. If we do nothing, a lot of the emotion, heartache, blood, sweat and tears will be for naught.

Look for an opportunity to serve those that have been affected. Whether it be a fence blown down or something as much as a home destroyed - both need help. Tornadoes don’t discriminate based on age, race, gender, socioeconomic status – they destroy everything. And we can rebuild everything.

Events like this become a rallying point for communities and families as they should. Events like this reveal the raw essence of why we are communities and neighborhoods – we live close because we truly need each other. Join helping hands and together we’ll make for a Better East Texas.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.