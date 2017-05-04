A local institution offers free college preparation classes

From the Kilgore College Coordinator of Public & Sports Information:

Kilgore College will offer free college preparation classes for non-traditional students



Kilgore College Adult Education and Literacy is accepting applications for the summer session of Intensive College Readiness which will begin May 31.



Intensive College Readiness is a free seven-week course that prepares adult students to be successful in college.



Deadline to apply is May 10. There will be no tuition charged to students and books will be provided.



Classes will be held 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at KC-Longview.



The classes will help students reach college-level courses through intense and rigorous instruction in math, reading, and writing.



Other instruction will include computer skills, career exploration, and college knowledge, which will include how to navigate the college systems, study skills, financial aid, college advisement and Steven Covey’s “Seven Habits of the Successful College Student.”



This course is open to students who are at least 18 years old and have completed high school with a GED or another Texas Certificate of High School Equivalency (TXCHSE).

Students who graduated with a traditional high school diploma must be at least 21 years old and must have graduated at least three years earlier.



Enrollment will be restricted to students who will enroll in college in the fall of 2017.

Individuals encouraged to attend are students who have taken the college placement test (TSIA) and need to make a higher score or students who have been out of high school for a while and are considering attending college in the fall.



For more information or to complete an application call 903-236-2005, 903-236-2004 or email dbaker@kilgore.edu.



Students can also visit the KC-Longview Hendrix Building, Room 228, located at 300 South High Street.

