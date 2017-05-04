Thursday's Weather: Windy & cooler with mostly sunny skies. NW winds will gust to 25-30 mph. Highs near 70

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! It's blustery and chilly out there this morning. Temperatures starting out in the 50s with northwest winds gusting to 30 mph. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect all day as high winds will continue into the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies this afternoon and much cooler with highs only reaching near 70 degrees. Winds calm a bit late tonight with temperatures dropping once again into the lower 50s by tomorrow morning. Friday looks sunny and breezy at times, but not as windy as today. A warming trend begins for the end of the work week with highs on Friday reaching the mid 70s. Temperatures warm back into the lower 80s for the weekend with more sunshine. The quiet weather continues through the middle of next week.

