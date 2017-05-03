Sports WebXtra: Houston vs San Antonio NBA playoffs

The Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs are going at it this evening in the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Rockets came out strong taking the first of a seven game series 126-99. The Spurs have enough championships to fill up one hand, but they have fallen short in the playoffs every time to Houston.

If the Rockets are able to gain the 2-0 lead, there is a strong possibility that the Spurs could get swept up by Houston.

