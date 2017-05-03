Wednesday's Weather: First Alert weather day with chance for showers & strong to severe storms this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! Starting off much warmer and with more clouds this morning. A few showers and storms could develop by late morning. but storm development is most likely along the cold front that will move in early afternoon. Much of East Texas is in an Enhanced Risk for severe weather this afternoon. Heavy rainfall, hail and damaging winds are all possible with the strongest of the storms. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Storms will move quickly into Deep East Texas by late afternoon and early evening. All rain will end from north to south during the evening hours with some clearing of the clouds possible overnight. Partly cloudy tomorrow morning with temperatures starting out in the lower 50s and some upper 40s. Mostly sunny and breezy behind the cold front Thursday afternoon with highs only in the lower 70s. Sunshine hangs around through the weekend with a gradual warm up back into the 80s by Saturday and Sunday.

