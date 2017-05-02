First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday afternoon, evening

Yet another cold front is expected to pass through East Texas Wednesday afternoon and evening, ushering in the possibility of more severe weather in East Texas.

It appears that the most significant severe weather is likely to be over the Southeastern sections of East Texas including the Lufkin and Nacogdoches areas. The front should begin moving into the NW sections of East Texas shortly after noon on Wednesday.



As this cold front moves through our area, we are looking for a solid line/squall line to develop later in the afternoon and into the evening hours. This squall like will likely produce very strong winds, large hail and even an isolated tornado during its movement through the SE sections of East Texas.



Prior to this, we could be looking at isolated strong to severe storms ahead of the front, then the stronger storms will be as the front moves through. At this time, it looks like the storms will exit East Texas shortly after 10 p.m. on Wednesday evening, with just a few left behind.

The Storm Prediction Center has raised the risk for the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area to an ENHANCED RISK for severe storms as this squall line moves through. So all of East Texas is under a MARGINAL RISK for severe storms, areas along and south of Interstate 20 are under a SLIGHT RISK for severe storms.



The marginal risk area has a 5% chance of significant severe weather. The slight risk has a 15% chance of significant severe weather and the enhanced risk area is elevated to a 30% risk for significant severe weather.

Once the cold front moves through, the chances for severe weather diminish very quickly.



