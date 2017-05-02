Tuesday's Weather: Another beautiful day ahead! Mostly sunny & warm. Highs in the mid 80s

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! Not quite as chilly this morning, but another beautiful afternoon is still ahead. Lots of sunshine today and a light southerly breeze. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid-80s. Our next cold front arrives tomorrow. Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of the advancing cold front and move northwest to southeast across East Texas during the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe, so be weather aware. Rain ends late Wednesday night, with clearing clouds by early Thursday morning. Breezy and cooler Thursday with highs only in the lower 70s. Lots of sunshine for Friday and through the weekend with temperatures slowly warming back into the 80s by Saturday and Sunday.

